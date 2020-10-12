StockMarketWire.com - Irish commercial property investor Yew Grove REIT said rent collections in the fourth quarter were effectively 100%.
The company said it had collected 99.95% of the amounts due with the balance expected shortly.
That followed from second-quarter and third-quarter collections of 97% and 98%, respectively.
Yew Grove REIT had agreed temporary rent holidays for non-food retail businesses, accounting for around 1% of rent roll.
Those businesses had now reopened and rent was being collected.
'In addition, we had agreed a rent deferral for a tenant that had been affected by the suspension of non-Covid related hospital treatments,' the company said.
'That business has now recovered and is paying rent and repaying the deferral.'
At 10:00am: [LON:YEW] Yew Grove Reit Plc Ord Shs Eur0.01 share price was 0p at 0.86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
