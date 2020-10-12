StockMarketWire.com - Technology company BigDish said it would provide its technology to several startup and early-stage technology companies in exchange for equity stakes amid plans to grow into a venture builder.
BigDish was expected to grow into what is termed a venture builder and through this diversification, own stakes in companies across the technology spectrum.
'Over the next few weeks the company will sign agreements with several significant startup and early stage technology companies whereby BigDish will provide the technology in return for equity stakes,' the company said.
The move came as the company sought to modify its technology platform enables, which enabled bookings, dynamic pricing, search and discovery, payments, delivery and pick up as well as analytics, to make the technology applicable to other sectors.
'A venture builder model benefits from a leaner management team and has a low cost base with its core focus on technology development where the various businesses are privately funded,' the company said.
'The company recently announced having secured short term funding to provide sufficient runway to the end of the second quarter of 2021,' it added.
At 10:02am: [LON:DISH] Bigdish Plc Ord Npv share price was -0.15p at 1.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
