StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Alba Mineral Resources said it had terminated the convertible securities issuance deed with a US-based institutional investment fund managed by Bergen Asset Management.
The convertible securities issuance deed was first announced on 24 February 2020.
Following the termination, Alba would be issuing no further convertible securities under the agreement and the Bergen Asset Management would be providing no further funding nor receiving any further Alba shares under the terminated investment facility, the company said.
At 10:05am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was +0.08p at 0.52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
