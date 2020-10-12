StockMarketWire.com - Kazakhstan-focused oil company Caspian Sunrise said production from shallow wells at the MJF structure in the BNG contract area fell in September due to planned maintenance work.
Average production for the month was 1,340 barrels of oil per day following work on a loading station.
Production had been around 1,620 bopd for the majority of the month.
Caspian Sunrise said a workover at well 141 has been completed and the well was expected to resume commercial production in the next few days, with well 144 the next to be worked over.
Work was underway at new well 151 to install a pump to increase productivity.
'With wells 151, 141 and 144 contributing the expectation is that MJF productive capacity would increase to between 2,200 - 2,500 bopd,' the company said.
Caspian Sunrise was also evaluating the effectiveness of acid treatment on several deep wells.
Separately, it said it expected complete the acquisition of the Caspian Explorer vessel soon.
'No contracts are in place for the future use of the drilling vessel,' the company said.
'The company is however aware of potential interest in developing fields in the northern Caspian Sea previously drilled using the Caspian Explorer.'
