StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Panthera Resources said it was planning to recommence fieldwork in early November at the Bassala project in southwestern Mali.
Results from the fieldwork programme, which would define and rank drill targets, were due by end of December.
'Following the end of the wet season and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, an initial field visit to the Bassala site is currently in progress to assess the current access situation and to obtain clearance from local officials to start the detailed work programme on or about the end of October,' Panthera said.
'A programme of extensional soil sampling and regolith mapping is proposed to start in late October and to be concluded by early December.'
'In conjunction with the work programme, a ground magnetic survey has been commissioned to cover the entire tenement area using local geophysical contractor EurekaGeo Geoscientist Consultants.'
'This programme is due to commence in early November and is expected to complete within that month.'
'These work programmes aim is to define and rank drill targets for a drilling programme which is expected to commence in the first half of 2021.'
At 1:36pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
