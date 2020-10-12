StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology group Seeing Machines said it was expanding its automotive driver monitoring system into an overall vehicle interior/occupant monitoring system.
The expanded offering would be available for automotive production programs starting as early as 2023.
'Seeing Machines estimates that its entry into OMS opens an incremental market opportunity, worth up to a total of A$1.5 billion through to 2030, with an estimated incremental revenue opportunity for the company exceeding A$350 million,' it said.
At 1:48pm: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was +0.1p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
