StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Strategic Minerals reported a 16% fall in September quarter sales from its Cobre magnetite stockpile in Nevada.
Sales for the three months through September dropped to $632,000, down from $756,000 year-on-year, as sales volumes fell 14% to 10,987 tons.
Over the 12 months through September, however, sales rose 55% to $3.7 million.
Strategic Minerals said uninterrupted operations continued at Cobre due to processes enacted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Sales at Cobre continue to show excellent annual growth providing the company the opportunity to repay outstanding liabilities and benefit from surplus cash generated from operations,' chief executive John Peters said.
'Steps have been taken to move both the Leigh Creek and Redmoor projects forward in a manner that avoids dilution at the parent level.'
'With copper prices around $3lb and the recent emphasis on the strategic nature of tungsten, the board is confident that the underlying value in its projects will be realised.'
