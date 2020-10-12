StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payments group Fonix Mobile made a positive market debut in London after the company raised £45 million in an initial public offering.
Fonix Mobile shares were trading at 91.5p each in afternoon trade, above a 90p issue price that had given the company a market capitalisation of £90 million.
'Joining AIM is an exciting and significant milestone for Fonix,' chief executive Rob Weisz said.
'We are delighted with the strong support from a wide range of institutional and other investors and look forward to further building on our growth strategy to create value for all our stakeholders.'
At 2:28pm: [LON:FNX] share price was +90p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: