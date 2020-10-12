StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Botswana Diamonds said it had commenced a ground geophysics programme to zero-in on potential kimberlite pipes on the prospective Marsfontein and Thorny River properties in South Africa.
The company said it was focusing on four high-potential targets to finalise early drilling.
At 2:48pm: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: