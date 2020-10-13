StockMarketWire.com - Financial services businesses investor B.P. Marsh & Partners reported a rise in first-half net assets thanks t an increase in the value of its portfolio.
For the six months to 31 July 2020, net asset value rose 9.7% to 142.6m or 396.2p per share year-on-year as the portfolio valuation increased 5.1% to £122.1m.
'Our portfolio continues to perform in line with management expectations, and the group aims to be able to deliver net asset value growth at the year end,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'well positioned to carry out new investments, with a number of early stage opportunities in the pipeline, which we hope will develop over the course of the rest of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
