StockMarketWire.com - Motor insurance provider Sabre Insurance said it still expected to post a 10% drop in annual premium revenue following a pick-up in the third quarter, and had the balance-sheet strength to pay an 'attractive' dividend.
Gross written premium for the nine months through September fell 9% to £139.2 million, down form £152.9m year-on-year.
That marked an improvement from the 14% decline recorded for the first half.
Sabre Insurance said its overall performance was consistent with expectations set at the time of its first-half results, announced on 28 July.
Prices had been upped to cover underlying claims and other cost inflation of around 10% per year.
Temporary Covid-19 lockdown-driven price reductions had been fully backed out, as traffic and claim levels returned to near normal.
The company said it continued to expected a combined ratio result for the full year close to its long-term mid-70%'s target.
Strong organic capital generation, it added, supported the potential for an 'attractive' full-year dividend.
'I'm pleased with how Sabre has continued to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,' chief executive Geoff Carter said.
'The performance of the business is a result of our total commitment to focusing on profitability over premium growth and the outstanding efforts of all my colleagues through some challenging times.'
'While there remain obvious uncertainties going forward, the board is confident that it has the strategy and business model to continue to perform well both through the rest of this financial year and in the longer-term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
