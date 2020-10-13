StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment group Immotion said it had reached agreement with Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas to extend the contract for its 'Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater' from 18 months to a term of 30 months from opening.
The 36-seat virtual reality theatre and immersive experience centre, included with admission to the Shark Reef Aquarium, had been in operation since 1 August, 2020.
The revised agreement extended the contract until February 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
