StockMarketWire.com - Auto retailer Marshall Motor upgraded its annual profit guidance as trading continued to bounce back strongly following an easing of the UK's national lockdown.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December was now seen falling to £15 million, up from previous guidance of break even.
Third-quarter revenue had jumped 30%, including like-for-like sales growth of 18%.
The strong rebound had reduced the fall in revenue for the year to date to 7.1%, or 16% on a like-for-like basis.
Marshall Motor said it was talking to a 'limited number' of staff regarding the potential redundancies, including for certain driver positions and a limited number of other roles across the business.
'Whilst this period of positive trading has been welcomed following the significant impact of Covid-19 in the first half of the Year, there remain a number of uncertainties regarding the trading environment for the remainder of the Year and beyond,' chief executive Daksh Gupta said.
'We are also mindful that the market in the third quarter was positively impacted by pent-up demand for new and especially used vehicles.'
'It is for these reasons that we have taken appropriate actions in terms of limited business closures and restructuring measures to ensure the group is well placed to meet these potential future challenges.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
