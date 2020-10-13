StockMarketWire.com - Property investor and developer Derwent London said it had received 80% of total rents so far due for the September quarter, marking an improvement from the June and March quarters.
To date for the September quarter, the group had received 83% of office rents, an 11% improvement over the equivalent figures released on 7 July for the June quarter and 6% higher than March.
A further 7% was due later in the quarter with an additional 5% under agreed plans payable in 2021.
Derwent said it had continued to receive rent in relation to those earlier quarters.
June rent collected was now 84% compared with 70% when first announced on 7 July, with an additional 8% still to be received from agreed payment plans.
The company had now received 84% of the June quarter rents, with another 8% subject to agreed payment plans, representing an improvement on the March quarter where it had now received 82% of rents with another 10% subject to payment plans.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: