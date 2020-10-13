StockMarketWire.com - Call center software provider Netcall hiked its dividend by a quarter after higher sales underpinned an improvement in its underlying earnings.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.50 million, compared to a profit of £0.75 million year-on-year, and included higher amortisation and depreciation costs.
Revenue rose 10% to £25.1 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 29% to £4.41 million.
Netcall declared a final dividend of 0.25p per share, up 25% year-on-year.
'Netcall performed excellently in the year, delivering double-digit revenue and cloud average customer volume growth,' chief executive Henrik Bang said.
'We experienced solid demand in our largest market segments of healthcare, government and financial services, where our cloud and low-code business continued to grow significantly.;
'The new financial year has begun well, with the group trading strongly and ahead of last year in the first three months.'
'Notwithstanding the positive start to the year and the group's significant recurring revenues, the board is mindful of the current economic uncertainty and the impact it may have on customers, which we continue to monitor closely.'
'The acceleration of organisations' digital transformation initiatives represents a significant long-term opportunity for Netcall and provides the Board with confidence in the future prospects of the group.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
