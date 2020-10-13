StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed a commercial agreement with California-based Cedars-Sinai to provide antibody profiling in Covid-19 samples as biomarkers for the disease.
Cedars-Sinai was a medical research organisation serving more than 1 million people each year in over 40 locations.
It would provide Oncimmune with serum samples from staff exposed to or infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The agreement was signed after Oncimmune announced earlier this month that it had secured UK government funding to develop a Covid-19 biomarker panel.
The project with Cedars-Sinai would identify biomarkers of the Covid-19 disease and compare them to a control set of healthy patient samples to be provided by Oncimmune.
It would seek to initially profile the antibodies of staff working at Cedars-Sinai hospitals to better understand the effects of the disease in healthcare workers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
