StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serinus Energy said Romanian authorities had allowed it to amend the last outstanding work commitment for the third exploration phase of the Satu Mare concession there.
The country's National Agency for Mineral Resources had also granted a 12-month extension to the work commitment due to Covid-19 related disruptions.
The new exploration phase would now expire on 27 October 2021.
A further extension would be added once the a Covid-19 related state of emergency had been lifted, Serinus said.
The agency had accepted the company's proposal to modify the final work commitment to drill two exploration wells, one to a total depth of 1,000 metres and a second well to a depth of 1,600 metres.
The first well, Moftinu-1008, was expected to be spudded in early January 2021.
The second planned well was expected to be drilled into the Sancrai structure directly to the south of the Moftinu field.
The spud date had not yet been established but was expected to be in mid-2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
