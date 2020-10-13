StockMarketWire.com - Medical Imaging technology company Feedback reported wider annual losses as revenue fell amid a strategic shift away from its TexRAD product.
For the 12 months to 31 May 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £1.4 million from £1.1 million year-in-year as revenue fell to £449,983 from £563,092.
'Sales of TexRAD, which had grown since 2014, have now slowed,' the company said.
'The board has therefore taken the decision to reduce the costs associated with TexRAD sales by leveraging the company's existing distribution partner GE Healthcare and reseller agreements with third parties in Korea, both on a commission only basis.'
At 8:00am: [LON:FDBK] Feedback PLC share price was 0p at 1.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: