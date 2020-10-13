StockMarketWire.com - Britain's unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in the three months through August, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The rise, up from 4.1% previously, was above market expectations for a more modest increase to 4.3%.
The claimant count, however, rose by 28,100, lower than market expectations for a 78,800 increase.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
