StockMarketWire.com - Britain's unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in the three months through August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The rise, up from 4.1% previously, was above market expectations for a more modest increase to 4.3%.

The claimant count, however, rose by 28,100, lower than market expectations for a 78,800 increase.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com