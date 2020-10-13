StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds reported record third-quarter production, carats produced and grade.
For the third quarter, tonnes sorted were up 34% to 123,727, carats produced were up 40% to 5,577 and grade achieved was 4.51 cpht, up from the previous record of 4.3 cpht in Q3 2019.
'We are confident that we will be able to meet or exceed our long term guidance of between 4.0 cpht and 4.6 cpht,' the company said. 'We estimate that the average price per carat is approximately 10% down on the comparative period in 2019 excluding higher value stones,' it added.
At 8:47am: [LON:BRD] Bluerock Diamonds Plc Ord 1p share price was +3.8p at 63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: