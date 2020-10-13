StockMarketWire.com - Bonding solutions company Scapa said it expected its first-half revenue to fall 24%, though it said the extent of the fall wasn't as bad as expected.
Revenue for the six months through September was seen falling to £122.0 million, down from £160.8 million year-on-year.
Scapa said it had continued to track ahead of its Covid-19 plan and that revenues were ahead of its previous expectations.
'The combination of the better-than-anticipated business performance in the first half, cost containment actions and continued improvement across both divisions has put the group on a solid foundation as it enters the second half,' Scapa said.
At 8:47am: [LON:SCPA] Scapa Group PLC share price was +9.6p at 133p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
