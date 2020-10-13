StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer French Connection reported wider first-half losses as revenue and margins fell owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through July widened to £13.2 million, from £4.6 million year-on-year, as revenue fell 53% to £23.9 million.
Retail gross margins fell to 18.8% from 52.5%.
'Gross margins were impacted by both the loss of the full price selling period during the lockdown and higher levels of current and older stocks remaining at the period end,' the company said.
'Current trading [is] in line with our expectations,' it added.
