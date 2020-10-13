StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property businesses investor IP Group said its portfolio company Oxford Nanopore Technologies had raised an additional £84.4 million from existing and new investors including International Holdings Company and RPMI Railpen.
The funds would be used to support 'the rapid acceleration of Oxford Nanopore's commercial and manufacturing operations as well as ongoing innovation in the field of nanopore technology,' the company said.
The round took the amount raised this year by Oxford Nanopore to £162.1 million, following fund raisings in January and May of £29.3 million and £48.4 million respectively.
Following the capital raise, IP Group had a 15.0% stake in Oxford Nanopore, valued at £257.7 million.
At 8:56am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +0.15p at 80.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
