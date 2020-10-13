StockMarketWire.com - Payments and loyalty systems group Universe said it had appointed Carmel Warren as interim chief financial officer for an initial period of six months.

Warren had most recently acted as CFO of data analytics business D4t4 Solutions and was previously CFO of customer intelligence software group Celebrus Technologies.

Her appointment came after the company announced last month that Daryl Paton was leaving to pursue a new career opportunity.

Paton would remain with the company until 1 November to ensure a smooth handover.

'The process to appoint a permanent chief financial officer is continuing and a further update will be provided in due course,' Universe said.


At 9:09am: [LON:UNG] Universe Group PLC share price was 0p at 4.15p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com