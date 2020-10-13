StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies said its trenching programme at its Laboum gold project, located in northern Cameroon, was underway ahead of a maiden drilling programme planned for 2021.
The trenching programme would test the hard rock potential of several key prospects at Laboum, the company said. 'The trenches will be between 50m and 500m in length and excavated to bedrock, which is anticipated to be at between 1.0m and 1.5m depth,' it added.
Altus recently discovered a quartz vein array at the Tapare prospect, which had returned a highest grade of 36.20 grams per tonnne of gold from rock chip sampling.
Previous sampling of sheared metasediments rocks at the Landou prospect had returned a best grade of 6.86 grams per tonne of gold, it added.
At 9:09am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 56.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
