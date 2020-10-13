StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property investor Palace Capital said 70% of all rents due had been collected for the September quarter.
The company said that was a higher percentage than at the equivalent stage in the previous two quarters, with November and December monthly payments to come.
For the March and June quarters, 94% and 90% of rents had been collected, respectively.
'Our financial year commenced only one week after the UK went into a national lockdown,' chief executive Neil Sinclair said.
'From that point we have been actively engaging in meaningful dialogues with all of our tenants and the success of this strategy, together with the quality of our occupier base, is reflected in our rental collection levels.'
'Our team is composed of experts in active asset management and they have excelled over the last few months in very difficult circumstances.'
