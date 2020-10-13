StockMarketWire.com - Morocco-focused gas company Sound Energy said it had secured a 24-month extension to the initial period of the onshore Sidi Moktar permits following disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The permits covered 4,712 square kilometres in the Essaouira basin, central Morocco, and had an initial period of two years and six months.
Regulators had approved the extension to the initial period to allow the company to complete a committed work programme.
The length of the initial period would now be four years and six months, commencing 9 April 2018.
At 9:28am: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was -0.04p at 1.29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
