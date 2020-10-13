StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies developer MaxCyte said it had appointed Brad Calvin as its chief commercial officer.
Calvin was previously the company's vice president, global commercial operations.
MaxCyte also announced that Sarah Haecker Meeks had joined as vice president, business development, and Steve Nardi as vice president, manufacturing and engineering operations.
At 9:32am: [LON:MXCT] MaxCyte Inc share price was -5p at 435p
