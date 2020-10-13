StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust launched a share placing to raise £80 million to fund investment opportunities.
New shares in the company were being offered at 105p per share, representing a 5.4% discount to its closing price on Monday.
The company said it was pursuing opportunities including investments under exclusivity with an aggregate equity value of over £100 million.
These included an established operational European regulated energy network in a major Western European city, and a pipeline of follow-on investments from the company's existing portfolio.
SDCL Energy Efficiency also cited investments at an advanced stages of due diligence, or in bilateral negotiation , with an aggregate equity value of over £150 million.
These included a portfolio of commercial and industrial on-site solar projects in the US and further investment in combined heat and power projects in the UK.
At 9:40am: [LON:SEIT] share price was -4.5p at 106.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
