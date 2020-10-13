StockMarketWire.com - Potash producer Danakali said it had appointed Dr Rod McEachern as chief operating officer starting 3 December 2020.
McEachern, a former director for process and product innovation at Nutrien and PotashCorp, joined Danakali at a 'significant time as it heads towards Phase 3 of Colluli development,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:DNK] Danakali Limited share price was 0p at 23.5p
