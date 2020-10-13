StockMarketWire.com - Cloud communications software company Imimobile said it had won a contract from the King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to implement a suite of solutions to improve patient experience and increase staff efficiency.
The new technology would allow the trust to advance its 'digital by default' patient engagement strategy, whilst also helping to reduce any backlogs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
The contract, agreed in August, would run until 2025 and as part of the agreement, the trust would implement healthcare communications' patient portal and eClinic video consultation platform, alongside eight additional solutions from the company's patient engagement platform, Imimobile added.
At 9:52am: [LON:IMI] Imi PLC share price was +5p at 1106p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
