StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration Europa Oil & Gas reported a sharp jump annual losses as Covid-led disruptions to activity and the impact on oil prices weighed on performance.
For the 12 month period ended 31 July 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £5.4 million from £654,000 year-on-year as revenue fell to £1.2 million from £1.7 million.
Brent crude price fell dramatically, but recovered somewhat by period-end,' the company said.
'While the ongoing pandemic and volatility in oil and gas prices may impact exact timings of planned activity, we are confident that the momentum behind our various projects will continue to build in the year ahead,' it added.
'By scaling up Europa's internally generated revenues and cash flows, Wressle will put the company in a strong position to pursue these follow-up opportunities,' the company said.
The company, however, if additional funding were not able to be secured on satisfactory terms, there was a risk that commitments could not be fulfilled, or that assets may be relinquished.
At 9:58am: [LON:EOG] Europa Oil Gas Holdings PLC share price was -0.15p at 0.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
