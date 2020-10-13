StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused gold producer Shanta Gold said a scoping study for its West Kenya project estimated that it would cost around $161 million to develop.
Life-of-mine gold production was estimated at 949,000 ounces, with average annual output of 105,000 ounces for nine years.
The project would have a post-tax net present value of $340 million and an unlevered internal rate of return of 110%, the study found.
At 9:59am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was +1.25p at 20.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
