FTSE 100 Sse 1378.50 +3.96% Experian 3068.00 +1.79% Jd Sports Fashion 793.50 +1.68% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 174.88 +1.44% Tesco 221.70 +1.19% Rolls-Royce Holdings 186.73 -4.17% Hargreaves Lansdown 1492.00 -3.24% Aviva 288.70 -2.66% Melrose Industries 127.35 -2.38% International Consolidated Airlines 99.55 -2.16% FTSE 250 Wood Group (John) 218.30 +2.34% Oxford Instruments 1713.00 +1.72% Blackrock Smaller CO Trust 1384.00 +1.62% Ip Group 81.20 +1.50% Softcat 1250.00 +1.21% Ssp Group 186.45 -5.59% Meggitt 292.45 -5.57% Cineworld Group 28.05 -5.24% Mitchells & Butlers 134.40 -4.55% Babcock International Group 263.10 -4.33% FTSE 350 Sse 1378.50 +3.96% Wood Group (John) 218.30 +2.34% Experian 3068.00 +1.79% Oxford Instruments 1713.00 +1.72% Jd Sports Fashion 793.50 +1.68% Ssp Group 186.45 -5.59% Meggitt 292.45 -5.57% Cineworld Group 28.05 -5.24% Mitchells & Butlers 134.40 -4.55% Babcock International Group 263.10 -4.33% AIM Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.70 +17.46% Itaconix 2.40 +11.63% Botswana Diamonds 0.72 +11.54% Marshall Motor Holdings 132.50 +10.42% Erris Resources 8.57 +9.94% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.48 -14.48% Aminex 0.90 -14.29% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 0.90 -14.29% Pantheon Resources 39.35 -13.71% Solo Oil 1.65 -13.16% Overall Market Saga 145.09 +1314.13% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.70 +17.46% Itaconix 2.40 +11.63% Botswana Diamonds 0.72 +11.54% Marshall Motor Holdings 132.50 +10.42% French Connection Group 7.48 -16.42% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.48 -14.48% Aminex 0.90 -14.29% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 0.90 -14.29% Pantheon Resources 39.35 -13.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -