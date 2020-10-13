StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Sse                                     1378.50       +3.96%
Experian                                3068.00       +1.79%
Jd Sports Fashion                        793.50       +1.68%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               174.88       +1.44%
Tesco                                    221.70       +1.19%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     186.73       -4.17%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1492.00       -3.24%
Aviva                                    288.70       -2.66%
Melrose Industries                       127.35       -2.38%
International Consolidated Airlines       99.55       -2.16%

FTSE 250
Wood Group (John)                        218.30       +2.34%
Oxford Instruments                      1713.00       +1.72%
Blackrock Smaller CO Trust              1384.00       +1.62%
Ip Group                                  81.20       +1.50%
Softcat                                 1250.00       +1.21%
Ssp Group                                186.45       -5.59%
Meggitt                                  292.45       -5.57%
Cineworld Group                           28.05       -5.24%
Mitchells & Butlers                      134.40       -4.55%
Babcock International Group              263.10       -4.33%

AIM
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.70      +17.46%
Itaconix                                   2.40      +11.63%
Botswana Diamonds                          0.72      +11.54%
Marshall Motor Holdings                  132.50      +10.42%
Erris Resources                            8.57       +9.94%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.48      -14.48%
Aminex                                     0.90      -14.29%
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)                0.90      -14.29%
Pantheon Resources                        39.35      -13.71%
Solo Oil                                   1.65      -13.16%

