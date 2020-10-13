StockMarketWire.com - Hemodynamic monitoring company Lidco swung to a first-half profit, owing to strong pandemic-led demand for advanced hemodynamic monitors.
For the six months ended 31 July 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £1.37 million, compared with a loss of £0.82m year-on-year as revenue rose 75% to £6.2 million.
The stronger demand for hemodynamic monitors came as healthcare providers expanded critical care services to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
'In the last few months, LiDCO's commercial teams have been able to recommence visits to customers and, based on current trading, the Board anticipates that total sales in the second half will be broadly in line with in the second half of last year,' the company said.
'Operational costs for the year as a whole are expected to be slightly higher than last year as higher commissions and bonuses earned from the exceptional performance in H1 are expected to exceed savings made due to travel restrictions,' it added.
At 10:03am: [LON:LID] LiDCO Group PLC share price was -0.63p at 7.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
