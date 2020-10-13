FTSE 100 Sse 1378.00 +3.92% Experian 3083.00 +2.29% Bunzl 2562.00 +1.75% Anglo American 1956.10 +1.35% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 174.53 +1.24% Rolls-Royce Holdings 182.73 -6.22% Hargreaves Lansdown 1484.00 -3.76% International Consolidated Airlines 98.60 -3.10% Melrose Industries 126.43 -3.08% Smurfit Kappa Group 3128.00 -2.98% FTSE 250 Ip Group 83.05 +3.81% Oxford Instruments 1729.00 +2.67% Wood Group (John) 218.10 +2.25% Indivior 112.60 +1.72% Blackrock Smaller CO Trust 1383.00 +1.54% Cineworld Group 27.31 -7.74% Meggitt 288.55 -6.83% Ssp Group 185.00 -6.33% Mitchells & Butlers 132.10 -6.18% Babcock International Group 262.60 -4.51% FTSE 350 Sse 1378.00 +3.92% Ip Group 83.05 +3.81% Oxford Instruments 1729.00 +2.67% Experian 3083.00 +2.29% Wood Group (John) 218.10 +2.25% Cineworld Group 27.31 -7.74% Meggitt 288.55 -6.83% Ssp Group 185.00 -6.33% Rolls-Royce Holdings 182.73 -6.22% Mitchells & Butlers 132.10 -6.18% AIM G3 Exploration 14.45 +32.57% Itaconix 2.52 +17.44% Botswana Diamonds 0.75 +15.38% B.P. Marsh & Partners 261.00 +11.06% DX Group 18.50 +10.45% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.46 -15.17% Solo Oil 1.65 -13.16% Aminex 0.93 -11.90% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 0.93 -11.90% Upland Resources Limited 0.57 -11.54% Overall Market Saga 135.50 +1220.66% G3 Exploration 14.45 +32.57% Itaconix 2.52 +17.44% Botswana Diamonds 0.75 +15.38% B.P. Marsh & Partners 261.00 +11.06% French Connection Group 7.38 -17.54% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.46 -15.17% Solo Oil 1.65 -13.16% Aminex 0.93 -11.90% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 0.93 -11.90%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -