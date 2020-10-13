StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Sse                                     1378.00       +3.92%
Experian                                3083.00       +2.29%
Bunzl                                   2562.00       +1.75%
Anglo American                          1956.10       +1.35%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               174.53       +1.24%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     182.73       -6.22%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1484.00       -3.76%
International Consolidated Airlines       98.60       -3.10%
Melrose Industries                       126.43       -3.08%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3128.00       -2.98%

FTSE 250
Ip Group                                  83.05       +3.81%
Oxford Instruments                      1729.00       +2.67%
Wood Group (John)                        218.10       +2.25%
Indivior                                 112.60       +1.72%
Blackrock Smaller CO Trust              1383.00       +1.54%
Cineworld Group                           27.31       -7.74%
Meggitt                                  288.55       -6.83%
Ssp Group                                185.00       -6.33%
Mitchells & Butlers                      132.10       -6.18%
Babcock International Group              262.60       -4.51%

FTSE 350
AIM
G3 Exploration                            14.45      +32.57%
Itaconix                                   2.52      +17.44%
Botswana Diamonds                          0.75      +15.38%
B.P. Marsh & Partners                    261.00      +11.06%
DX Group                                  18.50      +10.45%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.46      -15.17%
Solo Oil                                   1.65      -13.16%
Aminex                                     0.93      -11.90%
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)                0.93      -11.90%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.57      -11.54%

Overall Market
Saga                                     135.50    +1220.66%
French Connection Group                    7.38      -17.54%
