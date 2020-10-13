FTSE 100 Sse 1370.25 +3.34% Experian 3083.00 +2.29% Bunzl 2566.00 +1.91% Tesco 223.15 +1.85% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1074.00 +1.70% Smurfit Kappa Group 3128.00 -2.98% British Land Company 362.35 -2.83% Hargreaves Lansdown 1498.50 -2.82% Smith (Ds) 305.05 -2.79% Legal & General Group 193.75 -2.76% FTSE 250 Ip Group 82.95 +3.69% Wood Group (John) 220.15 +3.21% Puretech Health 250.00 +2.25% Kaz Minerals 559.60 +1.75% Victrex 2044.00 +1.69% Meggitt 292.15 -5.67% Rank Group 95.30 -5.64% Cineworld Group 28.02 -5.34% Ssp Group 187.45 -5.09% National Express Group 160.00 -4.31% FTSE 350 Equiniti Group 124.80 +5.23% Ip Group 82.95 +3.69% Sse 1370.25 +3.34% Wood Group (John) 220.15 +3.21% Experian 3083.00 +2.29% Meggitt 292.15 -5.67% Rank Group 95.30 -5.64% Cineworld Group 28.02 -5.34% Ssp Group 187.45 -5.09% National Express Group 160.00 -4.31% AIM G3 Exploration 17.05 +56.42% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.30 +22.00% Mobile Streams 0.37 +17.46% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.70 +17.46% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Feedback 0.88 -14.63% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.50 -13.79% Solo Oil 1.65 -13.16% Overall Market Saga 139.67 +1261.31% G3 Exploration 17.05 +56.42% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.30 +22.00% Mobile Streams 0.37 +17.46% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Feedback 0.88 -14.63% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.50 -13.79% Solo Oil 1.65 -13.16%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -