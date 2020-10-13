StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Sse                                     1370.25       +3.34%
Experian                                3083.00       +2.29%
Bunzl                                   2566.00       +1.91%
Tesco                                    223.15       +1.85%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust      1074.00       +1.70%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3128.00       -2.98%
British Land Company                     362.35       -2.83%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1498.50       -2.82%
Smith (Ds)                               305.05       -2.79%
Legal & General Group                    193.75       -2.76%

FTSE 250
Ip Group                                  82.95       +3.69%
Wood Group (John)                        220.15       +3.21%
Puretech Health                          250.00       +2.25%
Kaz Minerals                             559.60       +1.75%
Victrex                                 2044.00       +1.69%
Meggitt                                  292.15       -5.67%
Rank Group                                95.30       -5.64%
Cineworld Group                           28.02       -5.34%
Ssp Group                                187.45       -5.09%
National Express Group                   160.00       -4.31%

FTSE 350
Equiniti Group                           124.80       +5.23%
AIM
G3 Exploration                            17.05      +56.42%
Orient Telecoms                           20.50      +24.24%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.30      +22.00%
Mobile Streams                             0.37      +17.46%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.70      +17.46%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.70      -17.65%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.55      -15.38%
Feedback                                   0.88      -14.63%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.50      -13.79%
Solo Oil                                   1.65      -13.16%

Overall Market
Saga                                     139.67    +1261.31%
