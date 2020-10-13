StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said Florida-based subsidiary Accredited Surety and Casualty had entered into a program partnership with Attune Insurance.
Attune was a program administrator with specific experience in commercial insurance programs.
It currently managed a business owners' policies program with over $100 million in written premium in 2019.
At 1:03pm: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was +8.5p at 163.5p
