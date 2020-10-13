StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Alba Mineral Resources said an underground exploration programme had resumed at its Clogau-St David's gold mine in Wales.
The programme would run until the end of October, with an initial focus on underground drilling,but with underground bulk sampling also to resume this month.
Alba would then commence in November a surface drilling programme, subject to timely receipt of all approvals and consents.
At 1:14pm: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.5p
