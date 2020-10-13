StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Keras Resources said it expected to commission a new plant at its Diamond Creek organic phosphate mine in Utah in the first quarter of 2021.
Fabrication of the plant was on time and it was expected to be shipped from Shanghai in November.
The company said it had agreed a new plant location to increase logistics flexibility and provide better access to the US west coast.
Keras Resources also had completed a 2020 mining campaign at Diamond Creek, with 7,620 run-of-mine tons extracted including the bulk sample.
That was over 50% more than initially planned for the first year of production
The company added that it had sold 1,012 tons of product at an average price of $260 per ton.
