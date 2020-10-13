StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Cadence Minerals welcomed news that joint venture partner Hastings Technology Metals had reported further positive drilling results.
Cadence and Hastings were partners at the Yangibana rare earth project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
The company said 'outstanding' rare earth oxide grades were received from 29 out of 30 drill holes from Fraser's North and South areas.
Highlights included 3 metres at 7.28% total rare earths oxides from 8 meters depth.
'These fantastic results have again exceeded our expectations for the company's 20,000m 2020 exploration drill program, with almost every drill hole announced today intersecting rare earth grades which Hastings believe could be economic and mineable,' Hastings chief operating officer said.
'The exceptionally high grades from Fraser's South (up to 18.57%) gives us a lot of confidence that we are in a rare earth zone richly endowed with huge potential, particularly given how little exploration it has seen.'
At 1:55pm: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was +0.5p at 13.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
