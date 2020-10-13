StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Experian                                3083.00       +2.29%
Sse                                     1354.00       +2.11%
Tesco                                    223.35       +1.94%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust      1073.00       +1.61%
Bunzl                                   2554.00       +1.43%
Lloyds Banking Group                      27.03       -3.71%
Land Securities Group                    538.65       -3.55%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     188.33       -3.35%
British Land Company                     361.30       -3.11%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3124.00       -3.10%

FTSE 250
Ip Group                                  83.15       +3.94%
Wood Group (John)                        219.70       +3.00%
Vectura Group                            107.70       +2.18%
Blackrock Smaller CO Trust              1388.00       +1.91%
Marshalls                                725.50       +1.68%
Meggitt                                  290.65       -6.15%
National Express Group                   157.65       -5.71%
Rank Group                                95.95       -5.00%
Ssp Group                                187.65       -4.99%
Vistry Group                             593.75       -4.16%

FTSE 350
Equiniti Group                           124.30       +4.81%
AIM
G3 Exploration                            16.35      +50.00%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.32      +27.00%
Sound Energy                               1.67      +26.04%
Orient Telecoms                           20.50      +24.24%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.80      +20.63%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.70      -17.65%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.55      -15.38%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.47      -14.83%
Solo Oil                                   1.62      -14.47%
Ormonde Mining                             1.05      -12.50%

Overall Market
Saga                                     142.16    +1285.58%
