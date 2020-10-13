FTSE 100 Experian 3083.00 +2.29% Sse 1354.00 +2.11% Tesco 223.35 +1.94% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1073.00 +1.61% Bunzl 2554.00 +1.43% Lloyds Banking Group 27.03 -3.71% Land Securities Group 538.65 -3.55% Rolls-Royce Holdings 188.33 -3.35% British Land Company 361.30 -3.11% Smurfit Kappa Group 3124.00 -3.10% FTSE 250 Ip Group 83.15 +3.94% Wood Group (John) 219.70 +3.00% Vectura Group 107.70 +2.18% Blackrock Smaller CO Trust 1388.00 +1.91% Marshalls 725.50 +1.68% Meggitt 290.65 -6.15% National Express Group 157.65 -5.71% Rank Group 95.95 -5.00% Ssp Group 187.65 -4.99% Vistry Group 593.75 -4.16% FTSE 350 Equiniti Group 124.30 +4.81% Ip Group 83.15 +3.94% Wood Group (John) 219.70 +3.00% Experian 3083.00 +2.29% Vectura Group 107.70 +2.18% Meggitt 290.65 -6.15% National Express Group 157.65 -5.71% Hammerson 19.08 -5.07% Rank Group 95.95 -5.00% Ssp Group 187.65 -4.99% AIM G3 Exploration 16.35 +50.00% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.32 +27.00% Sound Energy 1.67 +26.04% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.80 +20.63% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.47 -14.83% Solo Oil 1.62 -14.47% Ormonde Mining 1.05 -12.50% Overall Market Saga 142.16 +1285.58% G3 Exploration 16.35 +50.00% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.32 +27.00% Sound Energy 1.67 +26.04% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.47 -14.83% Solo Oil 1.62 -14.47% Ormonde Mining 1.05 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -