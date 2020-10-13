StockMarketWire.com - Wholesale newspaper distributor Connect said its Smiths News unit had agreed a five-year contract with Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

The exclusive agreement encompassed all of the companys existing distribution territories, securing annual revenues of around £175 million at current market values, accounting for 15.9% of sales.

'The company has now secured over 95% of total newspaper and magazine revenues under new long-term contracts until at least 2024, with the remaining revenues within Smiths News largely representing smaller publishers and operating on rolling agreements,' Connect said.




At 2:24pm: [LON:CNCT] Connect Group PLC share price was +0.05p at 25.05p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com