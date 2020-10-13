StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Experian                                3077.00       +2.09%
Tesco                                    223.00       +1.78%
Bunzl                                   2558.00       +1.59%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               175.13       +1.58%
Sse                                     1341.50       +1.17%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     184.68       -5.22%
Land Securities Group                    531.45       -4.84%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.82       -4.45%
International Consolidated Airlines       97.82       -3.86%
British Land Company                     358.80       -3.78%

FTSE 250
Ip Group                                  84.55       +5.69%
Vectura Group                            107.90       +2.37%
Man Group                                123.03       +1.72%
Synthomer                                335.70       +1.54%
Wood Group (John)                        216.55       +1.52%
National Express Group                   153.80       -8.01%
Meggitt                                  288.30       -6.91%
Ssp Group                                185.85       -5.90%
Cineworld Group                           27.87       -5.84%
Carnival                                 934.90       -5.58%

FTSE 350
Ip Group                                  84.55       +5.69%
Equiniti Group                           123.90       +4.47%
Vectura Group                            107.90       +2.37%
Experian                                3077.00       +2.09%
Tesco                                    223.00       +1.78%
National Express Group                   153.80       -8.01%
Meggitt                                  288.30       -6.91%
Ssp Group                                185.85       -5.90%
Hammerson                                 18.92       -5.87%
Cineworld Group                           27.87       -5.84%

AIM
G3 Exploration                            16.40      +50.46%
Orient Telecoms                           20.50      +24.24%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.80      +20.63%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.30      +20.00%
Sound Energy                               1.59      +20.00%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.70      -17.65%
Solo Oil                                   1.57      -17.11%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.55      -15.38%
Feedback                                   0.88      -14.63%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.50      -13.79%

Overall Market
Saga                                     141.90    +1283.04%
G3 Exploration                            16.40      +50.46%
Orient Telecoms                           20.50      +24.24%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.80      +20.63%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.30      +20.00%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.70      -17.65%
Solo Oil                                   1.57      -17.11%
French Connection Group                    7.53      -15.87%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.55      -15.38%
Feedback                                   0.88      -14.63%