FTSE 100 Experian 3077.00 +2.09% Tesco 223.00 +1.78% Bunzl 2558.00 +1.59% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 175.13 +1.58% Sse 1341.50 +1.17% Rolls-Royce Holdings 184.68 -5.22% Land Securities Group 531.45 -4.84% Lloyds Banking Group 26.82 -4.45% International Consolidated Airlines 97.82 -3.86% British Land Company 358.80 -3.78% FTSE 250 Ip Group 84.55 +5.69% Vectura Group 107.90 +2.37% Man Group 123.03 +1.72% Synthomer 335.70 +1.54% Wood Group (John) 216.55 +1.52% National Express Group 153.80 -8.01% Meggitt 288.30 -6.91% Ssp Group 185.85 -5.90% Cineworld Group 27.87 -5.84% Carnival 934.90 -5.58% FTSE 350 Ip Group 84.55 +5.69% Equiniti Group 123.90 +4.47% Vectura Group 107.90 +2.37% Experian 3077.00 +2.09% Tesco 223.00 +1.78% National Express Group 153.80 -8.01% Meggitt 288.30 -6.91% Ssp Group 185.85 -5.90% Hammerson 18.92 -5.87% Cineworld Group 27.87 -5.84% AIM G3 Exploration 16.40 +50.46% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.80 +20.63% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.30 +20.00% Sound Energy 1.59 +20.00% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Solo Oil 1.57 -17.11% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Feedback 0.88 -14.63% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.50 -13.79% Overall Market Saga 141.90 +1283.04% G3 Exploration 16.40 +50.46% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.80 +20.63% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.30 +20.00% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Solo Oil 1.57 -17.11% French Connection Group 7.53 -15.87% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Feedback 0.88 -14.63%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -