StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the eighth cycle of 2020 to $467 million from $297 million seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared with $334 million seen in the seventh cycle of 2020.
'We continue to see a steady improvement in demand for rough diamonds in the eighth sales cycle of the year, with cutters and polishers increasing their purchases as retail orders come through ahead of the key holiday season. It's encouraging to see these demand trends, but these are still early days and there is a long way to go before we can be sure of a sustained recovery in trading condition,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
