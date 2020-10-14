StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the song catalogue of L.A. Reid, for an undisclosed sum
Reid's songwriting and production achievements include Boyz II Men's hit 'End of the Road'.
He had also collaborated with the likes of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston.
Reid also had been appointed to the board of the company's investment adviser.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
