StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said the outlook remained uncertain, but expected revenue to growth 'strongly' in the second half of the year compared with a year earlier after third-quarter revenue rose 4.0%.
Since the 30 June, sales of its top 8 Covid-19 related products, which are primarily own brand, contributed 17.5% of growth to underlying revenue, which was up 8%.
This growth more than offset a 9.5% decline in revenue from other product sales, the company said.
Looking forward, the outlook remains uncertain, particularly considering current pandemic trends and the increasing restrictions which were now being reintroduced in some markets that may limit the continued underlying recovery, the company said.
'Larger Covid-19 related orders are expected to be more limited. However, given the performance year to date and the impact of recently announced acquisitions, the company currently expects revenue in the second half of 2020 to grow strongly at constant exchange rates and anticipates a slightly higher second half operating profit margin compared to the prior year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
