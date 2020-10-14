StockMarketWire.com - Eastern European focused liquor maker Stock Spirits said annual overall trading was ahead of its expectations.
In a trading update for the year through September, the company said the impact of Covid-19 in the second half had been less than originally anticipated.
A strong off-trade performance had been driven, in part, by on-trade restrictions, the company said. On-trade refers to orders from businesses such as bars.
The upbeat performance was also related to lock-downs relaxing earlier than the company's planning assumptions, and its brands benefitting from the trend towards staycations.
The Polish and Czech spirits markets, which together deliver some three-quarters of the company's revenue, continued to show growth in both volume and value terms.
That growth came despite excise increases during the year and the subsequent Covid-19 impact.
