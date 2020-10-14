StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Petards said it had won a contract worth more than £1.3 million from Porterbrook Maintenance for the supply of systems in trains.
The systems would be fitted to 19 Class 769 Flex trains, which were the UK's first tri-mode trains, capable of running on overhead and third rail electric lines as well as under their own diesel power.
The trains would be operated by Great Western Railway and were expected to be introduced on services running between Reading and Gatwick during 2021.
Deliveries were expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: