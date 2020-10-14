StockMarketWire.com - Security services company G4S reported a 2% fall in revenue in the first nine months of the year, though said underlying earnings remained ahead of the prior year, thanks to cost cuts and refinancing benefits.
For the nine months to the end September, the secure solutions division revenues, which account for 93% of group revenues, remained broadly in line with 2019, the company said.
Since the end of the third quarter, G4S retail cash solutions had commenced the roll out of its software-and-service solution to a new customer in the US, a big-box retailer.
That significant new programme was expected to continue through 2021, G4S said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
